Velas (VLX) Price Reaches $0.22 on Top Exchanges

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. Velas has a total market cap of $488.61 million and $2.27 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Velas has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000447 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000163 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003090 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004043 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Profile

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,239,557,114 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

