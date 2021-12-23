Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Analysts expect that Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) will report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.27. Vera Bradley posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vera Bradley.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.01 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRA. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vera Bradley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vera Bradley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 12.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 18,071 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 218.0% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 49,583 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 33,992 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Vera Bradley by 23.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vera Bradley by 470.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,816 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vera Bradley by 7.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 711,253 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after purchasing an additional 48,960 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VRA opened at $8.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.36 million, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.82. Vera Bradley has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $13.62.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vera Bradley (VRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.