Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Verbund in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Verbund in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Verbund from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Get Verbund alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:OEZVY opened at $22.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.19 and a 200-day moving average of $20.22. Verbund has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $24.49.

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $930.42 million during the quarter.

Verbund Company Profile

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Verbund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verbund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.