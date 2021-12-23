Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Black Diamond Financial LLC

Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,898 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 30.8% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $52.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $221.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.18.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $247,645. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

