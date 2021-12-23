Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,768 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.0% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,491 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,098,112 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $59,309,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 272,856 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $14,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 4,102 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 84,396 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 43,833 shares during the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $247,645. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $52.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $221.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.