Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 58,369 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,922,351 shares.The stock last traded at $11.47 and had previously closed at $10.87.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VET. Raymond James boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. National Bank Financial upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$14.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 2.84.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 46.50%. The firm had revenue of $427.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.19 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 52.1% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 463.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 121,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 100,284 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 582.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 235,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 201,029 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 337.2% in the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 60,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 46,539 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,332,000. 17.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

