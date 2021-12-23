Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reissued their buy rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) in a report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $265.00 price objective on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $254.85.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $222.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $242.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.92.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,758,853 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $500,428,000 after buying an additional 307,208 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,701,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 296.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 154,638 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,050,000 after buying an additional 115,638 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 357.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.