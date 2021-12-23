ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Stake Reduced by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,206 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Boit C F David bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth about $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Bakish bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shari Redstone purchased 27,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VIAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Macquarie cut their price objective on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ViacomCBS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.04.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $29.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.54. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.29 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

