Vicki L. Sato Sells 15,174 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total value of $827,438.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of VIR stock opened at $42.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.27 and a 200 day moving average of $41.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of -1.48. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.31 and a twelve month high of $141.01.
Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. The company had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 35.98%. Vir Biotechnology’s quarterly revenue was up 5274.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Sarl increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 3.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 8.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.
Vir Biotechnology Company Profile
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.
Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?
Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.