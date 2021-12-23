Vicki L. Sato Sells 15,174 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total value of $827,438.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of VIR stock opened at $42.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.27 and a 200 day moving average of $41.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of -1.48. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.31 and a twelve month high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. The company had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 35.98%. Vir Biotechnology’s quarterly revenue was up 5274.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on VIR. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Sarl increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 3.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 8.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

