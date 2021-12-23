Victoria (LON:VCP) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,081.20

Victoria plc (LON:VCP)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,081.20 ($14.28) and traded as high as GBX 1,205 ($15.92). Victoria shares last traded at GBX 1,195 ($15.79), with a volume of 187,084 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VCP. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,280 ($16.91) price objective on shares of Victoria in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.19) target price on shares of Victoria in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.19) target price on shares of Victoria in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,086.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,058.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 407.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 393.33.

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, rest of Europe, and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

