Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 417,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 54,826 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $172,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 25.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 898.7% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 23,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,858,000 after purchasing an additional 21,550 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 16.5% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth about $787,000. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $415.50.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $369.56 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $243.37 and a fifty-two week high of $460.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $386.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $397.53. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.