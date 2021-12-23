Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 757,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,556 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $214,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,508,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,688,000 after buying an additional 382,870 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,089,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,795,000 after buying an additional 920,430 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 962,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,994,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,177,000 after buying an additional 39,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 59.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 785,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,056,000 after acquiring an additional 292,627 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BURL opened at $286.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $234.07 and a 1-year high of $357.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.41.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 94.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BURL shares. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.55.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

