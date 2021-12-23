Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 34.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,728,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 694,701 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $151,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter worth $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter worth $39,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter worth $57,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 20.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 39.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period.

Shares of AIMC opened at $49.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $68.07.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $469.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AIMC. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altra Industrial Motion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.21.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

