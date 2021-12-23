Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,052 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,670,719 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,052 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.46% of UMB Financial worth $161,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 63.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 5,944 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 40.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 35.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,016,000 after buying an additional 53,776 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 8,801.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 8,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 9.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after buying an additional 6,165 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UMBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

UMB Financial stock opened at $104.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. UMB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $67.33 and a 1-year high of $109.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.42 and a 200-day moving average of $96.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.97.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.15. UMB Financial had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $317.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. UMB Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

In other news, EVP Uma Wilson sold 275 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total transaction of $29,416.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,000 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.21, for a total transaction of $109,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,720 shares of company stock valued at $796,211 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

