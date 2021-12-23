Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 144,122 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 611,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 144,122 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $195,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 173,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the period. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays raised shares of Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.46.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $268.77 on Thursday. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $235.00 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $298.74 and a 200 day moving average of $338.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a PE ratio of -54.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.22, for a total transaction of $535,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.22, for a total transaction of $4,455,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,958 shares of company stock valued at $26,026,040 over the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

