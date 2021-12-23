Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Shares Gap Up to $10.15

Shares of Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at 10.15, but opened at 10.43. Vintage Wine Estates shares last traded at 10.43, with a volume of 1 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VWE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vintage Wine Estates presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 14.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 10.57 and its 200 day moving average price is 10.65.

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.14 by -0.09. The company had revenue of 55.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 66.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy D. Proctor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of 11.05 per share, with a total value of 110,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick A. Roney bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 11.03 per share, for a total transaction of 1,103,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,372,050.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 740,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 493,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 13,027 shares during the last quarter.

Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile (NASDAQ:VWE)

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

