Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Receives GBX 234.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 234.75 ($3.10).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 205 ($2.71) to GBX 185 ($2.44) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 260 ($3.44) to GBX 245 ($3.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital upgraded Virgin Money UK to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 264 ($3.49) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 264 ($3.49) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of LON VMUK traded up GBX 2.75 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 177.85 ($2.35). 1,038,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,009,974. Virgin Money UK has a 52 week low of GBX 125.95 ($1.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 218.70 ($2.89). The company has a market cap of £2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 179.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 193.58.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

In other news, insider David Duffy sold 19,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.18), for a total transaction of £31,552.95 ($41,687.08).

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

