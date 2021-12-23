Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) Director Acquires $49,960.82 in Stock

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) Director William Pridgen acquired 8,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,960.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Virios Therapeutics stock opened at $5.75 on Thursday. Virios Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.18.

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.21. Equities analysts predict that Virios Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Virios Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Virios Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Virios Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Virios Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Virios Therapeutics by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Virios Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $64,000. 10.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virios Therapeutics Company Profile

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. Its lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

