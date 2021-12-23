Vitae Reaches Market Cap of $6.84 Million (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Vitae coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vitae has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Vitae has a total market cap of $6.84 million and approximately $20,417.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vitae alerts:

Rapids (RPD) traded 39.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZilStream (STREAM) traded up 27,415.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00000407 BTC.

OEC BTC (BTCK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,335.51 or 0.99161213 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded up 1,581,779,045.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73,616.38 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Vitae Coin Profile

Vitae (CRYPTO:VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vitae is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Vitae features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Developed with a purpose to change the world and bring freedom back to you! Providing a NEW AGE social rewards network to give opportunity for financial freedom. Vitae is not just a token. Much like life, it has a purpose. This purpose is to provide prosperity through POS (Proof Of Stake), Master Node, Super Node, and our own Social Rewards Website. “

Vitae Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vitae and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.