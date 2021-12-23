Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 169.17 ($2.23).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VOD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 160 ($2.11) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 230 ($3.04) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group set a GBX 188 ($2.48) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 160 ($2.11) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.98) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

In other news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £34,800 ($45,977.01).

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at GBX 112.86 ($1.49) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £30.79 billion and a PE ratio of -225.60. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of GBX 105 ($1.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 142.74 ($1.89). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 112.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 117.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.00%.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.