Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 4,613 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,314 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

BK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $57.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.97 and its 200 day moving average is $54.04. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $39.46 and a twelve month high of $60.52.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.61%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.