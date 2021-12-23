Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,807 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 337.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $38.83 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $30.87 and a twelve month high of $41.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.74.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 20.54%.

WY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

