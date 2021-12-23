Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 1,284 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 125.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 59.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.90.

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG opened at $134.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.62 and a 1-year high of $145.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 48.42%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

