Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $1.59 Million Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,210 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 18.2% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 9.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,825 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 0.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,861 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 10.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,445,000. 78.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on STX shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.78.

STX opened at $110.31 on Thursday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $58.04 and a twelve month high of $116.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 39.07%.

In other Seagate Technology news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $2,206,131.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 2,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $226,640.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,170,755 shares of company stock valued at $122,882,236 in the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

