Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $1.71 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 706.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 32,229 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 371.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 40,676 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 25.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 298,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,525,000 after acquiring an additional 59,924 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 130.4% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 86,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 48,843 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 43.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the second quarter worth $160,000.

NYSEARCA EWL opened at $51.92 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.69. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.59 and a fifty-two week high of $51.96.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

