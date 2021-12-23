Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 64.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 552.4% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $55,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $142.91 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.07.

