W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Stake Cut by Howard Capital Management Inc.

Howard Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.5% in the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.1% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total value of $4,831,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $7,679,404.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,034 shares of company stock worth $12,765,357. 10.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GWW shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $479.42.

NYSE:GWW traded up $6.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $505.88. 726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,528. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $477.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $449.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.25. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.23 and a 1-year high of $516.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

