Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period.

VO stock opened at $251.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $252.26 and its 200-day moving average is $244.61. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $201.88 and a twelve month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

