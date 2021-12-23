Waldron Private Wealth LLC Makes New $1.90 Million Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 25,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 74.9% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,269.4% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 193.3% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

SCZ stock opened at $71.91 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $67.20 and a 12 month high of $79.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.30.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.71.

