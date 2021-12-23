Waldron Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,649.0% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 41,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 38,802 shares during the period.

IJT stock opened at $136.04 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $111.69 and a twelve month high of $144.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

