Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 107 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 4,661,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,445,000 after acquiring an additional 861,499 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 45,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,862,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter worth about $324,000. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LBRDK opened at $156.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.57 and a 200 day moving average of $171.93. The company has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 47.41 and a beta of 0.97. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $142.63 and a 12 month high of $194.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $250.22 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 78.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LBRDK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.83.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

