Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Increased by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,728 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,099 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 5,203 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

NYSE:WMT opened at $139.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $152.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,440,667.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 946,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $131,601,949.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,398,824 shares of company stock worth $1,034,024,595 over the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

