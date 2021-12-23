Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,732 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 31.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 6.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,728 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 10.5% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,088 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.0% in the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 69,510 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,412,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 10.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 26,222 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

Walmart stock opened at $139.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $387.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $152.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 366,333 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total transaction of $51,011,870.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,440,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,398,824 shares of company stock worth $1,034,024,595. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

