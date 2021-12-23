Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Buys 26,729 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,729 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada makes up about 0.4% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned 0.10% of Franco-Nevada worth $25,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the second quarter worth $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 20,000.0% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the second quarter worth $44,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the second quarter worth $47,000. 68.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $164.00 price objective on Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.21.

FNV opened at $134.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.51. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $105.62 and a 12 month high of $163.79.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.39 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 54.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.24%.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

