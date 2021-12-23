Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $27.25 Million Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,127 shares during the period. AMETEK makes up 0.4% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $27,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 220.5% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 311,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,596,000 after acquiring an additional 214,370 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 17.8% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in AMETEK by 44.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 285,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,117,000 after purchasing an additional 87,465 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AMETEK by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its position in AMETEK by 2.5% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 107,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP William D. Eginton sold 27,337 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total transaction of $3,822,259.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $208,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,602 shares of company stock worth $22,038,216 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on AME. Wolfe Research raised AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on AMETEK in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.10.

AMETEK stock opened at $141.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.30. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.96 and a 1 year high of $145.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.02 and a 200-day moving average of $135.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.05%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

