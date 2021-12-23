Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Invests $6.02 Million in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 92,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTR. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 31.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,802,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,902 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 14.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,998,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,145 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 9.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,045,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,050 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1,959.6% in the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 711,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,129,000 after acquiring an additional 677,030 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 56.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,583,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,906,000 after acquiring an additional 569,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NTR opened at $74.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.64. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $46.25 and a twelve month high of $74.29.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 price objective on Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Nutrien in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.07.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

