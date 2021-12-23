Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Lowers Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,339,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,944 shares during the quarter. Graphic Packaging comprises about 1.2% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $82,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,364,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,673,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,973 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,573,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 177.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,322,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 222.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,946,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,109 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $18.55 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.20 and its 200 day moving average is $19.30. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $21.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.22.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

