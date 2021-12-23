Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Purchases 28,540 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 286.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,540 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Snap by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,249,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,624,732,000 after acquiring an additional 12,004,573 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,392,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,115,117,000 after acquiring an additional 454,511 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 55,234,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784,751 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 41,204,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,754 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,593,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,351,000 after acquiring an additional 582,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $51,993,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 306,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $24,999,934.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,771,747 shares of company stock valued at $106,361,215.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $46.77 on Thursday. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.96 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.92 and its 200-day moving average is $64.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim restated an “average” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.09.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

