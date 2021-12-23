Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Raises Stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 47.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 792,159 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 256,709 shares during the quarter. Louisiana-Pacific makes up 0.7% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $48,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth about $1,395,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 63.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 136,452 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after purchasing an additional 52,761 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 812.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 102,361 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 91,144 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 121.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 45,634 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 25,034 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 97,140 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $76.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.72. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $36.39 and a 12-month high of $78.43.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 101.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.10%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CEO William Bradley Southern bought 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.24 per share, for a total transaction of $359,734.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.