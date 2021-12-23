Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) by 61.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 937,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355,058 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.32% of Mister Car Wash worth $17,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCW. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MCW opened at $17.88 on Thursday. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a one year low of $15.67 and a one year high of $24.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. Equities analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, FIG Partners raised shares of Mister Car Wash to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mister Car Wash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.11.

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

