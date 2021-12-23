Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Sells 10,174 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lowered its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,174 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 186,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,509,000 after purchasing an additional 86,199 shares during the period. Finally, Sturgeon Ventures LLP raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 1,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.03, for a total value of $264,699.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.22, for a total transaction of $597,761.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,780 shares of company stock valued at $37,387,754 over the last 90 days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $207.60 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.67 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a PE ratio of -220.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.21.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.75.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

