Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Sells 23,330 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,330 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $10,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth about $366,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Avantor by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Avantor by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,110,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,441,000 after acquiring an additional 303,190 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avantor by 519.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,019,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Avantor by 1,230.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 242,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,618,000 after acquiring an additional 224,456 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $3,994,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 5,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $233,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 385,828 shares of company stock valued at $15,248,120 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVTR opened at $41.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.60. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.04 and a 200-day moving average of $38.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVTR shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

