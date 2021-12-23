Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Sells 438,372 Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 684,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438,372 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.14% of NexGen Energy worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in NexGen Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 18.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN NXE opened at $4.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 16.04 and a current ratio of 16.04. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.46.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

