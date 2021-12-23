Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Sells 4,520 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 5.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,520 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies comprises approximately 0.5% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $34,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 66.7% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 185.0% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $510.15.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.00, for a total transaction of $474,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total value of $234,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $2,159,185 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROP opened at $472.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.23 and a twelve month high of $505.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $479.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $474.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.35%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

