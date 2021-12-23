Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Sells 638,423 Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,330,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638,423 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in SilverCrest Metals were worth $9,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 2.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,441,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,982,000 after purchasing an additional 91,450 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 7.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,152,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,519,000 after acquiring an additional 213,878 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 10,761.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 624,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,478,000 after acquiring an additional 618,900 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 1.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 356,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 4.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 330,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 14,949 shares during the period. 42.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEMKT:SILV opened at $7.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.18.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. Equities research analysts predict that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

SilverCrest Metals Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

