Waterfront Wealth Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $72,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $469.75 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $366.16 and a fifty-two week high of $475.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $463.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $447.55.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.