Waterfront Wealth Inc. Grows Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,818 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,517,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 393.0% during the 3rd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 138,597 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 110,485 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 86,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 45,295 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $11,748,000 after acquiring an additional 85,635 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 659,595 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,802,000 after acquiring an additional 107,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.85.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Alexandra Ford English acquired 38,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 133,088 shares of company stock worth $2,585,456 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F stock opened at $20.14 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $80.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.70.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.