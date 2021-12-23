WCM Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.15% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCKT. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,077,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,995,000 after purchasing an additional 413,443 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 203.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 544,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,386,000 after acquiring an additional 364,853 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,207,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,072,000 after acquiring an additional 296,191 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,024,000 after acquiring an additional 189,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,701,000. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.20.

NASDAQ RCKT opened at $23.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 17.36, a quick ratio of 17.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.14. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $67.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.72.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

