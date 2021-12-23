WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases 15,587 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 75.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,587 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Relx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Relx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Relx by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Relx by 421.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Relx by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RELX shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Relx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of RELX opened at $31.74 on Thursday. Relx Plc has a 1 year low of $23.37 and a 1 year high of $32.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

About Relx

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

