Wealthspring Capital LLC Sells 2,280 Shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRPMU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRPMU) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger by 1.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 786,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after buying an additional 13,850 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger by 69.5% in the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 751,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after buying an additional 308,250 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,268,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger by 4.9% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 6,009 shares during the period. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger by 471.0% in the second quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 82,488 shares during the period.

Shares of BRPMU stock opened at $10.70 on Thursday. B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $17.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.36.

B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

